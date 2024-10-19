Spooky Masquerade Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at 3rd Turn J-Town for a Spooky Masquerade Silent Disco! Grab your favorite Halloween mask and come dance the night away!

Throw on some nice duds, grab your favorite Halloween mask, and join us at 3rd Turn J-Town on October 19th! We're throwing a Spooky Masquerade Silent Disco to celebrate #SpookySeason! We'll be throwing down the best hip hop, pop, and oldies tracks with some special Halloween hits thrown into the mix. Anything can happen at a masquerade, but one thing's for sure: you'll have a ball!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.