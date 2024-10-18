× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at Kentucky Kingdom 10/18 from 6 to 9 for a family friendly silent disco as a part of their Pumpkins at KY Kingdom Festival!

Bring the family out for this chance to dance among the rides and pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom! We will play 3 channels of family friendly favorites for people of all ages to dance to and this is all included in the price of admission for Kentucky Kingdom. Located by the "Professor John's" ride, we will be dancing from 6-9 so come make plans to come hang with us!

For more information visit cli.re/85489-spooky-silent-disco-at-kentucky-kingdom