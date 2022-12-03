× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Vendor Fair

Spotlight Christmas Vendor Fair & Open House

Join us for our annual Christmas event as we invite the public into our space.

Vendors will be on site for some great Christmas shopping.

Auditions and rehearsals are open for visitors to see what we do.

Guided Tours of the Playhouse all day.

A Christmas Carol Performance 7:00 pm

A silent auction filled with $1000’s of dollars of incredible items.

Schedule:

10:00 am – Vendors open / Tours begin / Open rehearsal (James and the Giant Peach / Toy Camp)

12:00 pm – Open rehearsal (Madagascar Musical)

1:30 pm – Aristocats Open Auditions

2:30 pm – Tours end for the day

3:30 pm – Open rehearsal (STARS)

4:30 pm – Open rehearsal (Mystery at Shady Acres)

6:00 pm – Vendors close

7:00 pm – A Christmas Carol Performance

Vendor info:

1. -Our indoor spaces are roughly 8′ x 8′ in the lobby. Just outside our door we are leaving space for 10×10 tents, a food truck, and rolling shops.

2. -No tents or tent frames will be permitted indoors.

3. -Tables are not provided. We have plenty of chairs available.

4. -Basic electric for computers, printers, & chargers are available at almost every space in & out.

5. -Spaces are $30 each

6. -Only one representative per major company (31, Avon, Mary Kay, Pandora, etc.) Does not pertain to small businesses that sell similar items.

7. -First come first serve. Vendor booth placement location will be decided by Spotlight.

8. -Setup is Saturday morning 8:30-10am (Special considerations may be accommodated)

9. -Vendors please plan to stay the entire event from 10am-6pm.

10. -A Christmas Carol performance begins at 7pm. Please be quiet if you are still tearing down.

11. -All vendors will receive 2 free tickets to A Christmas Carol.

For more information call 859.661.0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com