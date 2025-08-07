× Expand Campbell County Public Library Spotlight Series 2025. 7 pm on Aug 7

Spotlight Series 2025: 'Benefactors of Posterity' with Daniel Gifford

Every year, the Campbell County Public Library hosts the Spotlight Series to highlight local and regional history through engaging presentations from local speakers. All talks will be at 7 pm at our Newport Branch on their respective dates.

This year, our first speaker is Dr. Daniel Gifford, author and public historian, who will lay the foundation for the series with a talk on his new book, "Benefactors of Posterity: The Founding Era of the Filson Historical Society 1884-1899".

The Filson Historical Society dedicates a variety of resources to enhance adult education through the preservation of the significant history and culture of the Kentucky and Ohio Valley area. Gifford’s book and presentation will discuss the triumphs and pitfalls it has faced since its foundation in 1884.

For more information call 8595725035 or visit go to cc-pl.org/spotlight-series-2025.