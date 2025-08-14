Spotlight Series 2025: History of Trains in Kentucky with Bob Hamilton

× Expand Campbell County Public Library Spotlight Series 2025. 7 pm on Aug. 14.

Every year, the Campbell County Public Library hosts the Spotlight Series to highlight local and regional history through engaging presentations from local speakers. All talks will be at 7 pm at our Newport Branch on their respective dates.

All aboard Bob Hamilton’s train to learn more about the history of trains in Kentucky! He is joining us from the La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Center, an organization that is fully staffed by volunteers and offers a variety of educational experiences for all ages.

Due to the organization’s recognition that learning comes in all different types of formats, Hamilton’s presentation will include both video footage and museum artifacts!

For more information call 8595725035 or visit go to cc-pl.org/spotlight-series-2025.