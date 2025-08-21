Spotlight Series 2025: The Unknown Legend of the Cincinnati Strangler

× Expand Campbell County Public Library Spotlight 2025. 7 pm on Aug. 21.

Every year, the Campbell County Public Library hosts the Spotlight Series to highlight local and regional history through engaging presentations from local speakers. All talks will be at 7 pm at our Newport Branch on their respective dates.

A friend and fan favorite, J.T. Townsend, is sending off this year’s Spotlight Series with an eerie presentation on the Cincinnati Strangler. Cincinnati is beloved by many and has many aspects that natives and visitors alike cannot get enough of; however, 1960s Cincinnati had a force of evil that tormented the older women who lived there.

Townsend is no stranger to investigating the dark side of history, and his captivating and engaging presentation will bring people back in time to this culturally and historically significant moment.

For more information, go to https://www.cc-pl.org/spotlight-series-2025.

