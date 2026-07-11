Spotlight Series: The Beverly Hills Supper Club With Bob Webster

× Expand Campbell County Public Library Spotlight Series 2026

The Campbell County Public Library’s Spotlight Series takes you back in time to learn fascinating facts about local and regional history at the Newport Branch. On Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 pm, join Bob Webster, the author of “The Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Untold Story Behind Kentucky’s Worst Tragedy” to learn about Northern Kentucky’s nefarious past and the story of the Beverly Hills Supper Club.

Register for Spotlight Series at cc-pl.org/spotlight-series and soak in all the interesting history you have been waiting on since last year.

For more information call 8595725033.