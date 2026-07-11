Spotlight Series: Ohio Astronauts With David Traut

× Expand Campbell County Public Library Spotlight Series 2026

The Campbell County Public Library’s Spotlight Series takes you back in time to learn fascinating facts about local and regional history at the Newport Branch. On Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 pm, join David Traut from the Cincinnati Museum Center's Heritage Program's Speaker's Bureau to learn about how Ohio has uniquely produced the largest number of astronauts and their stories!

Register for Spotlight Series at cc-pl.org/spotlight-series and soak in all the interesting history you have been waiting on since last year.