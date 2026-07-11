Spotlight Series: ‘Queen City Notorious’ With J.T. Townsend

× Expand Campbell County Public Library Spotlight Series 2026

The Campbell County Public Library’s Spotlight Series takes you back in time to learn fascinating facts about local and regional history at the Newport Branch. Join J.T. Townsend, a Spotlight Series returning speaker and author of “Queen City Notorious”, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 pm to investigate some of the Queen City’s most infamous true crime cases!

Register for Spotlight Series at cc-pl.org/spotlight-series and soak in all the interesting history you have been waiting on since last year.

For more information call 8595725033.