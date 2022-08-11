Spotlight Series at Campbell County Library - Newport Branch

× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library CCPL's Spotlight Series returns with a trio of talks this August.

Cool down from the summer heat with engaging talks from local speakers and authors as part of the Campbell County Public Library's Spotlight Series. All programs take place at 7 pm on Thursdays. Registration is required. Programs include:

● August 11: Miranda Kadiric, author of "I Am a Refugee: Finding Home Again in America," will share her childhood journey from fleeing war-torn Bosnia to Kentucky.

● August 18: Wayne Onkst, the former state librarian, will present the history of bookmobiles in Kentucky, which has had the nation’s largest fleet for decades.

● August 25: Paul Daughtery, the co-author of "Finish Strong: A Father’s Code and a Son’s Path" and longtime Enquirer sports columnist, will discuss some of his favorite stories while working as a sports journalist.

For more information, please call 859.572.5035 or visit cc-pl.org/spotlight-series-2022