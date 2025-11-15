× Expand Sprayed Edges Party Sprayed Edges Party

Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

Bring your favorite book and we will teach you how to make the edges as beautiful as the story inside, this event is ticketed and you will need to pay before you come out to ensure that we have enough supplies tickets can be purchased through Eventbright.

For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com