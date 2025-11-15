Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

to

Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431

Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

Bring your favorite book and we will teach you how to make the edges as beautiful as the story inside, this event is ticketed and you will need to pay before you come out to ensure that we have enough supplies tickets can be purchased through Eventbright.

For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers - 2025-11-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers - 2025-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers - 2025-11-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sprayed Edges Party at Heathen & Co. Booksellers - 2025-11-15 17:00:00 ical