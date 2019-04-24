Spring AQS QuiltWeek® - Paducah

Paducah welcomes international and domestic quilters attend the Annual AQS QuiltWeek. In addition to the exhibits of the most exquisite quilts being created today, AQS hosts a variety of special events, a vendor mall with nearly 400 vendor booths and a series of workshops and lectures. More than 5,000 quilters participate in AQS workshops and classes conducted by world-renowned instructors each year.

For lodging information and trip planning resources, visit the AQS QuiltWeek page on our website.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltweek.com