Spring Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

We are pleased to present Waterfront Botanical Gardens' first Bonsai Weekend this spring in collaboration with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society!

Highlights of the weekend include:

-dozens of bonsai on display

-non-juried show

-bonsai demonstrations

-people’s choice awards

-Japanese cultural demonstrations (Sunday only)

Hosted at the WBG site at 1435 Frankfort Ave, this special bonsai exhibit will occur on Saturday, May 20th from 10 am – 4 pm and Sunday, May 21st from 12 pm – 4pm. Admission is FREE!

For more information, please visit waterfrontgardens.org/event/bonsaiweekend/