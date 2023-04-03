Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

to

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Sprouts Spring Break Half-Day Camps at Waterfront Botanical Gardens Camp gives your junior horticulturist the opportunity to learn in the Gardens through hands-on activities, colorful stories, crafts, and games. Recommended for ages 5 - 10. Your school-age explorers can sign up for any (or all!) days they would like to attend. Each day runs from 9am - 12:30pm at our main site: 1435 Frankfort Avenue.

Learn more and register at waterfrontgardens.org/camps

Info

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-276-5404
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-03 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-03 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-03 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-04 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-04 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-04 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-05 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-06 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-07 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-07 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2023-04-07 09:00:00 ical