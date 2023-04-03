Spring Break Camp at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Wanda Peck
Sprouts Spring Break Campers in 2022
Sprouts Spring Break Half-Day Camps at Waterfront Botanical Gardens Camp gives your junior horticulturist the opportunity to learn in the Gardens through hands-on activities, colorful stories, crafts, and games. Recommended for ages 5 - 10. Your school-age explorers can sign up for any (or all!) days they would like to attend. Each day runs from 9am - 12:30pm at our main site: 1435 Frankfort Avenue.
Learn more and register at waterfrontgardens.org/camps