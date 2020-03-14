Spring Consignment Auction-South Fork Creek Rd
Casey County Produce Auction 524 S Fork Creek Rd, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
The Spring Consignment Auction is located at the site of Casey County Produce Auction at 525 South Fork Creek Road. This consignment auction occurs every 2nd Saturday in March. Many local residents, including Mennonite and Amish folks, come to sell their wares and handmade goods. You're in the right place if you're looking for livestock, poultry, farming equipment, household items, or horse tack.
On Facebook: Spring Consignment Auction-South Fork Creek Rd
For more information call 606-787-5158 or for market info, 606-787-0570