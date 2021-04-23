Spring Festival (Family Day Free)

× Expand Summer Miller Spring Festival Details

Free family-friendly event with vendors, bounce houses and slides, food, music and fun games.

The events we have are focused on families and small businesses – we want them both to succeed! This is our first spring festival, and we plan to hold one every year. You can find more about us, the venue and where we are throughout this website. We are located in Falmouth, KY just down the street from the Wool Fest grounds and Kincaid Lake State Park.

For more information call (931) 302-1009 or visit laurelbend.org