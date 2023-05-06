Spring Fling - Rough River Dam State Resort Park
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
×
Spring Fling - Rough River Dam State Resort Park
Make plans to enjoy the 3rd annual SPRING FLING ART AND CRAFT SHOW at the park this May 6th. Vendors will showcase their handcrafts, baked goods and fine art projects on the front lawn of the park. Make it a weekend for the family to enjoy. Shop for your Mother's Day gifts too.
For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Markets