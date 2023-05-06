Spring Fling - Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Make plans to enjoy the 3rd annual SPRING FLING ART AND CRAFT SHOW at the park this May 6th. Vendors will showcase their handcrafts, baked goods and fine art projects on the front lawn of the park. Make it a weekend for the family to enjoy. Shop for your Mother's Day gifts too.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov