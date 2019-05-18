× Expand Artist, Donna Bell Miller, Louisville, KY "Summer is Here". All components handmade torch-fired glass sculpture on driftwood collected from Lake Cumberland.

Spring Fling Art Thing

Small art fair featuring handmade torch-fired beads, handcrafted jewelry, fused glass, glass sculpture, paper collage art, glass garden art, and other glass items. Bead making demonstration through out the day. Presented by Bluegrass Glass Artisans and Pewee Valley Woman's Club.

For more information call (502) 802-3727.