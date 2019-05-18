Spring Fling Art Thing
Pewee Valley Woman's Club 218 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056
Artist, Donna Bell Miller, Louisville, KY
"Summer is Here". All components handmade torch-fired glass sculpture on driftwood collected from Lake Cumberland.
Spring Fling Art Thing
Small art fair featuring handmade torch-fired beads, handcrafted jewelry, fused glass, glass sculpture, paper collage art, glass garden art, and other glass items. Bead making demonstration through out the day. Presented by Bluegrass Glass Artisans and Pewee Valley Woman's Club.
For more information call (502) 802-3727.