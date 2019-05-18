Spring Fling Art Thing

Pewee Valley Woman's Club 218 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky 40056

Small art fair featuring handmade torch-fired beads, handcrafted jewelry, fused glass, glass sculpture, paper collage art, glass garden art, and other glass items. Bead making demonstration through out the day. Presented by Bluegrass Glass Artisans and Pewee Valley Woman's Club.

For more information call (502) 802-3727.

Festivals & Fairs
