Spring Floral Watercolor Painting – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Let your creativity bloom at Yew Dell Botanical Garden's Spring Floral Watercolor Painting class with Hanna Barnhart, the artist behind Owen & Mae at Mellwood Art Center. In this class, you will learn the basics of using watercolor, plus Hanna’s techniques to create a unique floral painting to take home with you. Materials will be supplied by the instructor, and no prior knowledge or experience is needed. This class is perfect for beginners and for anyone who wants to learn new skills.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/