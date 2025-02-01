× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Spring Home Project Show 2025

Spring Home Project Show 2025

FREE

CityPlace is so excited to host the Spring Home Project Show again in 2025 presented by Watts Home Center! Come meet with experienced, local contractors that can help turn dream projects into reality. Admission is free, but donations can be made to benefit Pillar, providing... supports to people with disabilities by promoting opportunity, choice, & connection to community. We cannot wait to see you there!

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/