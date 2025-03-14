× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Spring kick-off for garden volunteers - 7 Spring Kick-Off for Garden Volunteers

Spring Kick-Off for Garden Volunteers at Creasey Mahan

FREE/ RSVP required.

Are you interested in joining our EXCELLENT group of volunteers? Have an interest in gardening? Please join us! All levels of gardeners, from beginning to advanced, are welcomed. Creasey’s Kick-Off event will offer beverages and treats. If it is a pretty day, we will meet in the Woodland Garden, otherwise, inside the heated Nature Center.

By being a volunteer, you will learn about native wildflowers, ferns, shrubs, and trees, along with fun tidbits about pollinators. Our hoop-house provides opportunities to learn about growing plants from seed, caring for plants in pots, and learning about soil.

Volunteer gardeners benefit in many ways, from making friendships, to learning new things when we are together, and being first to get free plants (or at a discount), and getting access to “Creasey Gold” mulch!

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/