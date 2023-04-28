Yew Dell Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Spring Plant Sale - Day 1

Included with Admission.

Thanks to LG&E and KU Foundation, Yew Dell Botanical Gardens will hosting their grand-daddy of all plant sales for Spring 2023! Enjoy these features: Awesome collection of newly-available plants to get your spring garden growing, Martha Lee’s Kitchen will have a festive spring menu, look for something new from the Garden Gift Shop, Horticulture Staff and Volunteers on site to answer your gardening questions.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit  touroldham.com/calendar/

