Spring Plant Sale – Public Welcome

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Session times: 10 a.m. - Noon, Noon - 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

0 - $9/Ticketed event.

Thanks to sponsor LG&E & KU Foundation, the big kahuna of in-person plant sales is back! Timed tickets scheduled in advance will attempt to control the plant purchasing madness. Horticulture Staff and knowledgeable Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and make recommendations, as well as plenty of carts to help attendees get spring planting projects to their cars.

For more information call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

