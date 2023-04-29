Spring Plow Day - Homeplace on Green River

× Expand Homeplace on Green River Spring Plow Day 2023

Spring Plow day is a community festival centered around the plowing of the crop land adjacent to the Homeplace campus. Dedicated to education and preserving our rural agricultural heritage, Spring Plow Day features mule and horse drawn plow teams from our region and beyond. Visitors can witness the old-fashioned plowing and a log skidding competition in the morning, while also enjoying over 50 food and arts and craft vendors, historical re-enactors, and folks demonstrating everything from lard rendering to whittling. We'll have hay rides, kiddy rides, an antique tractor show, a petting farm, sheep shearing and incredible live music in the bank barn, pony rides, a tin smith, chainsaw sculptor, and more! A perfect way to spend a spring day with the whole family.

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org