Spring Premier Classic Horse Show

Held in the Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena, the Spring Premier Horse Show is a charity driven show, and has held silent auctions, pitch a pig contests and other efforts to raise money for such charities as Thursday’s Child and the American Saddlebred Museum. The show provides a laid-back atmosphere while allowing exhibitors a first class horse show in a beautiful setting. There is nothing more beautiful than Kentucky in the springtime and no place on earth is more spectacular than the Kentucky Horse Park. We hope you will come join us at the Kentucky Spring Premier American Saddlebred Horse Show. The three-day full schedule includes a wide range of performance classes for Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and Road Horses.

For more information call (859) 333-1406 or visit kentuckyspringpremier.com