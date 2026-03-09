Spring Revel: An Afternoon of Whimsy and Wonder

to

Jubilee Field 529 E Burnett Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Join in an afternoon of fantastical merriment as we celebrate the coming spring.

As the seasons change we gather for an afternoon of fantasy inspired family fun, art, and community. We welcome Fae folk, elves, hobs, goblins, and humans of all ages to join us in celebrating spring!

For more information call (502) 365-3572 or visit jubileefield.com

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
