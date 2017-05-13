Spring Victorian Tea

to Google Calendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00

MCPL's Thistle Cottage 122 South Cherry St, Greenville, Kentucky 42345

Spring Victorian Tea

The Spring Victorian Tea is held each year to give visitors a glimpse of what it would be like to attend a traditional Victorian afternoon tea. The event is held at Thistle Cottage, which was built soon after the end of the Victorian era.

Attendees are treated to a light meal and a variety of carefully chosen teas.

“It just gives everyone a chance to experience something a little different,” library director Janet Harris said. “We try to give our guests a glimpse of what it would be like to attend an authentic Victorian tea in a comfortable, local setting.”

Harris said the library staff works hard to find a good balance between authenticity and comfort. The menu, for example, includes food the staff thinks everyone will enjoy while still being unique. “We try to serve things that people don’t get every day,” Harris said. “We really try to make sure everyone who attends has a great time and feels like they’ve been part of something special.”

The tea also includes a hat contest. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite fancy hats, and a prize will be given away at the end of the event.

Tickets for the tea are $10 each and may be purchased at Thistle Cottage (122 South Cherry St. in Greenville). Seating is limited, so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

For more information call 270-338-4760.

Info

MCPL's Thistle Cottage 122 South Cherry St, Greenville, Kentucky 42345 View Map

History

Visit Event Website

270-338-4760

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Victorian Tea - 2017-05-13 14:00:00

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Thursday

May 4, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™