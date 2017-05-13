Spring Victorian Tea

The Spring Victorian Tea is held each year to give visitors a glimpse of what it would be like to attend a traditional Victorian afternoon tea. The event is held at Thistle Cottage, which was built soon after the end of the Victorian era.

Attendees are treated to a light meal and a variety of carefully chosen teas.

“It just gives everyone a chance to experience something a little different,” library director Janet Harris said. “We try to give our guests a glimpse of what it would be like to attend an authentic Victorian tea in a comfortable, local setting.”

Harris said the library staff works hard to find a good balance between authenticity and comfort. The menu, for example, includes food the staff thinks everyone will enjoy while still being unique. “We try to serve things that people don’t get every day,” Harris said. “We really try to make sure everyone who attends has a great time and feels like they’ve been part of something special.”

The tea also includes a hat contest. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite fancy hats, and a prize will be given away at the end of the event.

Tickets for the tea are $10 each and may be purchased at Thistle Cottage (122 South Cherry St. in Greenville). Seating is limited, so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

For more information call 270-338-4760.