Spring Wildflower Stroll: Early Wildflower Wisdom and Folklore at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

A great way to learn about spring wildflowers is to follow their progression from bud to blossom over several weeks. Each stroll provides engaging stories focusing on wildflower adaptation, ecology, folklore, uses, and history.

The stories hidden in wildflowers can illuminate history, mystery, ecology, and mythology join us to learn more!

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/spring-wildflower-stroll-wildflower-wisdom-and-folklore/ 

