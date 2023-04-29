Spring Wildflower Stroll: Late Bloomers at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest bluet

Spring Wildflower Stroll: Late Bloomers

A great way to learn about spring wildflowers is to follow their progression from bud to blossom over several weeks. Each stroll provides engaging stories focusing on wildflower adaptation, ecology, folklore, uses, and history.

You can bloom late and still be beautiful. Join us and discover for yourself or meet some of your favorite beauties of late spring while there’s still time.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org