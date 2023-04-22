Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers at Bernheim

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers

A great way to learn about spring wildflowers is to follow their progression from bud to blossom over several weeks. Each stroll provides engaging stories focusing on wildflower adaptation, ecology, folklore, uses, and history.

Taking time to slow down, notice, and appreciate these lovely gifts of spring is sure to gladden hearts and restore spirits after a cold and dark winter.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/spring-wildflower-stroll-

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers at Bernheim - 2023-04-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers at Bernheim - 2023-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers at Bernheim - 2023-04-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers at Bernheim - 2023-04-22 10:00:00 ical