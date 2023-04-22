Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest NurseryLoop1404 - 33 Spring bloom

Spring Wildflower Stroll: For the Love of Wildflowers

A great way to learn about spring wildflowers is to follow their progression from bud to blossom over several weeks. Each stroll provides engaging stories focusing on wildflower adaptation, ecology, folklore, uses, and history.

Taking time to slow down, notice, and appreciate these lovely gifts of spring is sure to gladden hearts and restore spirits after a cold and dark winter.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/spring-wildflower-stroll-