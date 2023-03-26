Spring Wildlife Afternoon Hike - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free
Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center where naturalist Jacob Crider will lead participants on a spring kickoff hike. Jacob is hoping for warmer weather so participants can search for deer, birds, turtles, lizards, frogs, salamanders, snakes, trees, wildflowers, butterflies, and other insects. Wear comfortable shoes. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362