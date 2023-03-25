Spring Wildlife Morning Hike - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Spring Wildlife Morning Hike
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free
Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan where naturalist Jacob Crider will lead participants on a spring kickoff hike! He is hoping for warmer weather so participants can search for deer, birds, turtles, lizards, frogs, salamanders, snakes, trees, wildflowers, butterflies, and other insects. Wear comfortable shoes. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362