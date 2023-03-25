Spring Wildlife Morning Hike - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Spring Wildlife Morning Hike

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free

Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan where naturalist Jacob Crider will lead participants on a spring kickoff hike! He is hoping for warmer weather so participants can search for deer, birds, turtles, lizards, frogs, salamanders, snakes, trees, wildflowers, butterflies, and other insects. Wear comfortable shoes. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone.

502.228.4362
