Springfest at Perryville Battlefield

Springfest will highlight the importance of the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site working together with the Kentucky Nature Preserve and how both can work together to preserve, educate, and interpret nature, such as bees, butterflies, wildflowers and native wildlife. Organizations such as the Bluegrass Green Source, Wild Ones, the Garden Club of Kentucky, and other organizations will have booths set up where the public can talk to the different organizations. During the day, visitors will attend lectures about how to set up your own wildflower garden, your own monarch butterfly waystation, and other subjects. There will also be vendors selling handmade products. Cost is $5.00 for adults, $4.50 seniors and veterans, and $3.00 for children.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/perryville/events/events/springfest