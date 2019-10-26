Springfield Autumn Market

Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069

Springfield Autumn Market

Come shop with some unique vendors and the first 10 customers receive a free grab bag!

For more information call (859) 805-8003 or visit kentuckydownsouthevents.com/events

Springfield, Kentucky 40069
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink
