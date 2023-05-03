Castle & Key Springhouse Music Series

On the first Wednesday of the month from May through September, join us for live music, local food trucks, and drinks on the Springhouse lawn. Gates open at 5:30 pm with live music at 6:00 pm. The Boiler Room (retail space), Taylorton Station (outdoor walk-up bar), and food vendors will be available at opening.

Live Music Dates Include:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - Scott T. Smith

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 - Luke Trimble

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 - Lana Scott

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - NVMD

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - Mark Taylor

*Pricing may vary based on performer.*

Guests are welcome to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the evening. Outside food and drinks will not be allowed. Guests of all ages are welcome, but please note that children’s activities will not be provided by Castle & Key at this event. Those who wish to bring children are encouraged to bring their own age appropriate forms of entertainment.

Arrival

As you arrive at our entry gate, one of our Hospitality Team Members will assist in checking you in and provide guests over the age of 21 with a wristband.

During The Event

SHOP

We welcome you to shop in the historic Boiler Room, where you can purchase Castle & Key spirits along with a curated selection of merchandise. The Boiler Room will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SIP

Taylorton Station will offer cocktails, beer, wine. Open: 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm. All beverages must be consumed outdoors.

EXPLORE

Beyond the Boiler Room and Taylorton Station, guests will find a quarter-mile botanical trail that winds around the historic Springhouse and seating by Glenns Creek. We welcome guests to explore these areas at their leisure.

Weather

In the event of inclement weather conditions the Springhouse Music Series Event will be relocated to an indoor space. Guests will be provided additional instructions via email about arrival and check-in.

For more information, please call 502.395.9070 or visit castleandkey.com/