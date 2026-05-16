Castle & Key Springhouse Music Series

Springhouse Music Series returns for its 7th season! Join us on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month from May through September for live music, local food trucks, and cocktails on the Springhouse lawn. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for check-in with live music from 6:00-8:30 pm. The Boiler Room, Taylorton Station, and food trucks will be open during the live music hours.

Live Music Dates Include:

May 13 - Mojo Thunder

May 27 - The Magpies

June 10 - Magnolia Boulevard

June 24 - Brother Smith

July 8 - Lauren Mink

July 22 - Treyvon King Band

August 12 - The National Collective

August 19 - Castle & Key and Tahlsound Present "Bayou to the Bluegrass Kickoff"

August 26 - Paul Childers

September 9 (6-8pm) - Madison Hughes

September 23 (6-8pm) - Barebones Duo

For more information, please call 502.395.9070 or visit castleandkey.com/