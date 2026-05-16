Castle & Key Springhouse Music Series
Castle & Key Distillery 4445 McCracken Pike, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Castle & Key Springhouse Music Series
Springhouse Music Series returns for its 7th season! Join us on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month from May through September for live music, local food trucks, and cocktails on the Springhouse lawn. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for check-in with live music from 6:00-8:30 pm. The Boiler Room, Taylorton Station, and food trucks will be open during the live music hours.
Live Music Dates Include:
May 13 - Mojo Thunder
May 27 - The Magpies
June 10 - Magnolia Boulevard
June 24 - Brother Smith
July 8 - Lauren Mink
July 22 - Treyvon King Band
August 12 - The National Collective
August 19 - Castle & Key and Tahlsound Present "Bayou to the Bluegrass Kickoff"
August 26 - Paul Childers
September 9 (6-8pm) - Madison Hughes
September 23 (6-8pm) - Barebones Duo
For more information, please call 502.395.9070 or visit castleandkey.com/