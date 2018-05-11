Sprouts & Stouts Festival

Sprouts & Stouts Festival brings the community together with flowers, food, craft beer, and music to support local outreach agencies in Covington and NKY.

Our plant sale will begin Friday at 9am with lunch available for purchase from 11-1pm. Local artisan vendors will also have their wares for sale, in addition to herbs, heirloom tomatoes, perennials, annuals, and hanging baskets.

Saturday's Music Festival begins at noon under the giant tent with activities for children, plants sales, food, and beer! The music begins at 12:30 with 5 different bands playing throughout the day. What a great way to celebrate Mother's Day weekend--RAIN OR SHINE!

For more information call (859) 431-1786 or visit trinitychurchcovky.com