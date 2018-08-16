Spyro Gyra at The Bourbon Hall

This is a 21+ Show. Larcency Bourbon and Hpnotiq Present: Spyro Gyra LIVE in concert at the Bourbon Hall Thursday, August 16th in Louisville

About The Bourbon Hall:

The bourbon boom continues in Louisville, with a new twist. Sitting adjacent to the Omni Hotel and Downtown Marriott is Louisville, KY’s premier small concert venue. The Bourbon Hall’s 18,500 square foot setting creates a unique, up-close experience, while offering a diverse collection of premium Kentucky bourbons to enjoy. Our locally-owned joint features state-of-the-art sound and acoustics with room for over 2,500 concert-goers

For more information visit thebourbonhall.com