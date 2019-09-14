Squash & Gobble Arts Bazaar & Fall Festival

× Expand Greenville Tourism Commission Squash & Gobble

The Greenville Tourism Commission is pleased to present the 11th annual "Squash & Gobble Arts Bazaar and Fall Festival." This signature arts and crafts event and family fall festival is set for Saturday, September 14th from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. The Squash & Gobble festival celebrates the arts while offering families a fun-filled FREE fall festival and is hosted in the heart of historic downtown Greenville.

The 2019 festival will feature 120+ artisans from across the region, plus artisans from Indiana and Tennessee. The vendors will line the downtown sidewalks with creations in jewelry, fabrics, paintings, drawings, stained glass pieces, leather goods, floral arrangements, pottery, home furnishings and much more. Be prepared to peruse each booth and visit the downtown shops and boutiques for an incredible day of shopping!

The fall festival element of the event is all about family fun. There will be a wide variety of FREE activities for the kids at the 2019 Squash and Gobble including pumpkin painting, guitar painting, pony rides, balloon twisting, mechanical pumpkin, petting zoo, and more.

In addition to the local restaurants and eateries, a full food court will feature seasonal goodies like funnel cakes, homemade kettle corn, fried pies, flavored tea, lemonade shakeups, and roasted corn on the cob. Sweet, salty & savory options will be on-site!

Maps outlining specific locations and times for all the of Squash & Gobble events and activities will be available. The Squash & Gobble Arts Bazaar and Fall Festival is a great way to kick-off the fall season!

If you are interested in being a vendor at Squash & Gobble, please submit the online application at: http://tourgreenville.com/events/squash-and-gobble/

For additional information contact Colbi Ferguson at 270-338-1895 or director@tourgreenville.com.

