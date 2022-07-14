× Expand St. Agnes Carnival - Louisville

The sight of rides running and children having fun. The sound of the number wheel at the cake booth rapidly spinning and bands playing in the distance. The smell of the fryers cooking fish coming from the alleyway. The taste of the barbecue dinner inside. And let’s be honest, the feeling of a hot, July summer evening as you drink a cold, refreshing beverage. If this makes you feel nostalgic for summer’s past, then we encourage you to mark your calendar for the 2022 Saint Agnes Carnival! Look forward to:

Thursday, July 14th: Ride Night with food trucks, beer, and DJ

Friday, July 15th & Saturday, July 16th: Traditional Saint Agnes Carnival experience with rides, booths, gambling, beer, sandwich booth, and BBQ dinner inside.

For more information, please call 502.451.2220