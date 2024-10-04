St. James Court Art Show

2024 marks the 68th Annual St. James Court Art Show.The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show featuring over 600 artists from around the U.S. held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.This 4-square block, outdoor art show takes place annually on the first weekend of October, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information call (502) 635-1842 or visit stjamescourtartshow.com