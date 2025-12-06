× Expand St. Francis Seraph - Free Christmas music Concert St. Francis Seraph - Free Christmas music Concert

St. Francis Seraph - Free Christmas music Concert

Saturday, December 6 the Southern Gateway Chorus presents their Christmas Concert in the church at 7pm. Under the direction of Jeff Legters a lifetime barber shopper, Southern Gateway Chorus is a not-for-profit organization of male a cappella harmony singers dedicated to enriching lives in the Greater Cincinnati community. Admission to the performance is free of charge. Free and ample parking the St. Francis Seraph School parking lot, across Vine Street. Christmas displays in the church and the live, outdoor nativity also open. The church and courtyard are accessible to visitors with mobility needs from Liberty Street gate, immediately adjacent to the front of church. There are spaces for disabled persons to park on street parking, right in front of the church.

Visitors to downtown can also easily access the church from streetcar stop at Liberty and Race Streets. The church is just minutes from other downtown Cincinnati attractions, including Fountain Square, Findlay Market, Cincinnati Union Terminal, Washington Park, and Cincinnati Music Hall. Driving is easy from around the city with easy access to US 50, I-71 and I-75 and other major arteries of the city. St. Francis Seraph parish has been marking the world-wide Catholic Church's Jubilee Year 2025, Pilgrims of Hope though prayer, activities, and speakers.

For more information ocn A Franciscan Christmas, or on St. Francis Seraph church, including Christmas mass times please contact Saint Francis Seraph Church at (513) 535-2719 - or visit www.sfsparish.org . Saint Francis Seraph church is part of the Franciscan Family of Parishes in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and is staffed by the Franciscan Friars of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe, https://friars.us. We are called to serve with and among the people of Over-the-Rhine. Sunday mass 10:00am in the church; M-F 8:00am in the chapel.

Category: Live Music

Date and Time: Saturday December 06, 2025 at 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue details: St. Francis Seraph Catholic Church, West Liberty Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

For more information call 5133194146.