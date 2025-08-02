St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic

to

St. Jerome Fancy Farm 20 State Route 339 N, Fancy Farm, Kentucky 42039

St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic

The 145th Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. 

The parish picnic is held on the first Saturday of August every year in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. This event draws national attention and politicians and the picnic provides a day of fellowship, food, and activities for all ages. It takes adult and youth volunteers to set up, clean up, serve food/drinks, transport supplies, supervise games, and other tasks.

The best BBQ pork and mutton you'll ever enjoy.  Political speaking, One Mile and 5K runs on Friday night.  Fish Fry and BINGO on Friday night.

For more information call 270-623-8181  or visit www.stjeromefancyfarm.com

Info

St. Jerome Fancy Farm 20 State Route 339 N, Fancy Farm, Kentucky 42039
Festivals & Fairs
270-623-8181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic - 2025-08-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic - 2025-08-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic - 2025-08-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic - 2025-08-02 10:00:00 ical