St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic

The 145th Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.

The parish picnic is held on the first Saturday of August every year in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. This event draws national attention and politicians and the picnic provides a day of fellowship, food, and activities for all ages. It takes adult and youth volunteers to set up, clean up, serve food/drinks, transport supplies, supervise games, and other tasks.

The best BBQ pork and mutton you'll ever enjoy. Political speaking, One Mile and 5K runs on Friday night. Fish Fry and BINGO on Friday night.

For more information call 270-623-8181 or visit www.stjeromefancyfarm.com