× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Oldham Gardens!

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Oldham Gardens!

FREE admission. Cost for food & drinks.

Come out to Oldham Gardens onMarch 15th and 16th for a festive weekend filled with Irish spirit, great food, and plenty of fun! On Saturday enjoy Live Music, Irish Games & Bingo, Green Beer, Delicious Fried Fish, and so much more! On Sunday enjoy Irish Brunch, Green Mimosas, Traditional Irish Music, Bingo, .and other surprises!

Whether you’re looking to enjoy some traditional Irish vibes or simply want to raise a pint of green beer, there’s something for everyone. Bring your friends and family, and let’s make this St. Patrick’s Day one to remember!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/