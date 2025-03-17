× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're taking over Whiskey Thief Distilling in NuLu for a St. Patrick's Day Silent Disco! Rock your best green outfit and come dance with us!

St. Patrick's Day Silent Disco at Whiskey Thief Distilling

Let's keep the St. Patrick's Day festivities going! We're making our LSD debut at Whiskey Thief Distilling on March 17th! Join us from 6p-10p as we celebrate all things St. Patrick's. We've got three channels of music: hip-hop, pop, and decades with some St. Patrick's party favorites mixed in. So throw on your best green duds and get ready to (sham)rock and roll!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.