St. Patrick's Silent Disco at Mile Wide

We're shipping up to Mile Wide for our annual St. Patrick's Silent Disco! Join us on Saturday, March 15th from 9 to Midnight as we jam out to classic Louisville Silent Disco tracks with some Irish party hits mixed in. It's the only party worth a pot of gold! Come on out, grab a green beer, and dance the night away!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.