StageOne's 80th Anniversary Gala

× Expand StageOne Family Theatre StageOne Family Theatre 80th Anniversary Gala

StageOne Family Theatre will return to our very first stage at The Woman's Club of Louisville to honor our past and stage our future. The festive gathering will feature performances by distinguished alumni produced by J. Daniel Herring, musical performance by Emmy-winning cellist and composer Ben Sollee. Light bites, desserts and spirits by Heaven Hill. Hosts of the show include WAVE-TV anchor, Dawne Gee, (WAVE Country) and former StageOne actor, now NYC and Netflix actor, Kimberly Magness. Locally acclaimed painter, Jim Cantrell has donated a delightful oil painting created for StageOne performance, "Puss in Boots".

For more information call 502.489.2505 or visit StageOne.org