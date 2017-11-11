We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit

The Health Summit will be held at the Kentucky Center For African American Heritage. It will include fitness classes / demonstrations, wellness booths, and much much more...The Summit will focus on Finances, Mental Health, Addiction, Physical Fitness, and Nutrition. It's more than a day focused around self care it a day focused around connections to our better selves. So come out and get connected to the tree of wellness.

Price: Free to the public

For more information visit westandunitedforacause.org/