We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit

to Google Calendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40203

We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit

The Health Summit will be held at the Kentucky Center For African American Heritage. It will include fitness classes / demonstrations, wellness booths, and much much more...The Summit will focus on Finances, Mental Health, Addiction, Physical Fitness, and Nutrition. It's more than a day focused around self care it a day focused around connections to our better selves. So come out and get connected to the tree of wellness.

Price: Free to the public

For more information  visit westandunitedforacause.org/

Info
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
7709239713
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - We Stand United For A Cause: Millennial Health & Wellness Summit - 2017-11-11 08:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Submit Yours