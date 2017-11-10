We Stand United For A Cause: Veterans Support Services Awards Gala

The Gillepsie 421 W. Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

We Stand United For A Cause: Veterans Support Services Awards Gala

On Friday, November 10th, at 5:15pm, at the Gillespie , there will be a Silent Auction and Black-Tie Veterans Support Service Awards Gala. It will be a fund raiser for a Veterans Transitional Home for PTSD in Portland. The gala will recognize (7) organizations and or individuals who have gone the extra mile to help homeless and unemployed veterans in our community. An artfully prepared 5 course meal will be served.

Price: $250.00 - $2,500.00

For more information  visit westandunitedforacause.org/

