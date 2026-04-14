× Expand Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati

Get ready to laugh-Comedy Night at Mellotone brings top local and regional stand-up comedians to Over-the-Rhine in partnership with Bombs Away Comedy.

Held every other Tuesday, Comedy Night at Mellotone features a rotating lineup of comics, sharp jokes, and an intimate setting that makes for a great night out. Whether you’re a comedy regular or just looking for something fun to do during the week, this is an easy, low-pressure way to unwind with friends.

What to expect:

- Stand-up comedy curated by Bombs Away Comedy

- Biweekly Tuesday shows

- Craft beer, cocktails, and food available throughout the night

- A relaxed, welcoming atmosphere in Mellotone’s taproom

- No cover (arrive early for best seating)

Mellotone is known for bold, expressive beers and good energy, and Comedy Night fits right into the rhythm-creative, social, and a little unexpected. Grab a pint, settle in, and enjoy a night of laughs in one of Cincinnati’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Upcoming Comedy Night:

Tuesday, January 20

Mellotone Beer Project - Cincinnati (Over-the-Rhine)

Check back monthly for updated dates and lineups, and make Comedy Night at Mellotone part of your regular routine.

URLs:

Sponsor: https://go.evvnt.com/3440626-0?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3440626-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3440626-3?pid=11713

Date and Time: Tue, 21 Apr 2026 18:30 - Tue, 21 Apr 2026 21:00

Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community | Local / Community