Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati
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Mellotone Beer Project 1429 Race Street, Ohio 45202
Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati
Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati
Get ready to laugh-Comedy Night at Mellotone brings top local and regional stand-up comedians to Over-the-Rhine in partnership with Bombs Away Comedy.
Held every other Tuesday, Comedy Night at Mellotone features a rotating lineup of comics, sharp jokes, and an intimate setting that makes for a great night out. Whether you’re a comedy regular or just looking for something fun to do during the week, this is an easy, low-pressure way to unwind with friends.
What to expect:
- Stand-up comedy curated by Bombs Away Comedy
- Biweekly Tuesday shows
- Craft beer, cocktails, and food available throughout the night
- A relaxed, welcoming atmosphere in Mellotone’s taproom
- No cover (arrive early for best seating)
Mellotone is known for bold, expressive beers and good energy, and Comedy Night fits right into the rhythm-creative, social, and a little unexpected. Grab a pint, settle in, and enjoy a night of laughs in one of Cincinnati’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
Upcoming Comedy Night:
Tuesday, January 20
Mellotone Beer Project - Cincinnati (Over-the-Rhine)
Check back monthly for updated dates and lineups, and make Comedy Night at Mellotone part of your regular routine.
URLs:
Sponsor: https://go.evvnt.com/3440626-0?pid=11713
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3440626-2?pid=11713
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3440626-3?pid=11713
Date and Time: Tue, 21 Apr 2026 18:30 - Tue, 21 Apr 2026 21:00
Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States
Category: Community | Local / Community